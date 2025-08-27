A bodybuilder widely known for squeezing men’s muscles is reported to have died.

Akinwale Arobieke was found dead at his home in Toxteth, Liverpool, after police were called there on Tuesday evening.

It is understood there were no suspicious circumstances and a file will be passed to the coroner.

Mr Arobieke was commonly known as “Purple Aki” – a nickname he took issue with as he insisted it was a racial slur.

Akinwale Arobieke

He first came to widespread infamy in the late 1980s and was known for harassing men and asking to touch their muscles.

The 64-year-old, who was born in Manchester and lived in Liverpool, completed several jail sentences for his bizarre crimes.

This included a five-year prison sentence for a series of offences against young men across the North West, including Wigan.

His crimes predominantly took place in Liverpool, but he was also known to have terrorised men across Wigan, making more bizarre requests to touch their muscles – so much so that he was even banned from the town.

In 2016 he was the subject of a BBC3 documentary named The Man Who Squeezes Muscles: Searching For Purple Aki.

A police probe into alleged racial hate crimes in the documentary concluded that no wrongdoing had taken place.

He sued the Chief Constable of GMP in 2022 for malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office and received a pay-out just weeks before a trial was due to take place at Manchester County Court.

In his civil claim, Mr Arobieke alleged that from 2012 he was targeted by two particular police officers.