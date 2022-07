Police, along with family and friends, appealed for help to find Peter Curphey, the last confirmed sighting of whom had been on March 16.

Sadly, emergency services were called to a report of a body in the canal close to Horton Street, Wigan, on Monday April 11.

Peter Curphey

And it was later identified to be that of Mr Curphey.

An inquest to consider the circumstances surrounding the 44-year-old’s death has now been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court.