Yesterday Wigan Today reported that police were trying to establish the identity of a man who had been found dead on Monday near Thornbury, in an area of Skelmersdale known locally as the Tawd.

His death was not being treated as suspicious, but police were keen to find out who he was and inform his next of kin that he had died.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police had appealed for help to identify the man

Skelmersdale Police reported on Wednesday morning that they had been contacted by someone who believed they knew the man.

A spokesman said: “Officers have been contacted by a family who believe the man is their loved one. Our thoughts are very much with them at this distressing time.

"The man’s death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for HM Coroner.