An inquest has opened to look into the death of a young rugby player in a hotel swimming pool.

Ben Woods played for Leigh East’s open age team and was on holiday with his family in Cyprus at the time of the tragedy.

The 20-year-old was found unconscious at the bottom of the pool at the King Evelthon Hotel in Paphos on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Ben Woods

An inquest examining Ben’s death has now been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court with brief details of the case.

Coroner Prof Dr Alan Walsh adjourned the hearing to allow time for the preparation of further reports.

Paying tribute after Ben’s death, Leigh East said: “Ben had played at Leigh East from a very young age and had progressed through the age groups to become a valuable member of our club.

"Ben was always there with a cheeky smile and will be sorely missed.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to Mick, Mel and Josh, his family and friends at this saddest of times. RIP young man you will never be forgotten.”

A group of his friends and relatives laced up their walking boots in March for the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge to remember Ben.

To make the 25-mile hike through the Yorkshire Dales even tougher, they carried an extra 35lb in their backpacks – as well as food and water – to honour Ben’s fearless attitude.

Alongside honouring Ben, the challenge raised money for a heart screening event, hosted by Cardiac Risk in the Young, at Golborne Parkside.

Before the challenge, Ben’s uncle Chris said: “Ben was full of energy and always happy.

“He was heavily involved with his local rugby league team, Leigh East. He loved it, that was his favourite place to be.

“He was loved by all. He was a happy soul and that spread to everyone that was with him.

“I wanted to do something in his memory that was fitting to him as a person, who loved a challenge.