Inquest opens into death of Wigan tot just weeks before his first birthday

Theodore Baxter died at his home in Wigan on Sunday, September 19, just weeks before his first birthday.

Now, an inquest has been opened at Bolton Coroner’s Court to examine the circumstances around his sudden death.

Theodore Baxter

Eleven-month-old Theodore’s medical cause of death was found to be asphyxia due to postural compression of the neck.

Coroner Rachel Syed adjourned the hearing so preparations can be made for a full inquest to take place, which has been provisionally set for 2pm on Tuesday, May 24.

Little Theo was survived by his parents Elaine and Tyler and his older sister Mia.

After his death, more than 50 people donated to an online appeal to help pay for a funeral for Theo, raising £1,100.

Organiser Nikita Peel wrote on the appeal website: “The morning of Sunday 19th September, Theodore-George Ian Baxter had tragically been found asleep and unresponsive in his room, just shy of his first birthday on the 9th October..

“Theo was the happiest of little boys, with his beautiful big blue eyes and a smile that was unmatched!

“In his short time alive, Theo absolutely loved watching Paw Patrol and getting heaps of attention off everyone who loved him dearly. But most of all, Theo loved playing and learning from his big sister Mia-Rose.”