Inquest opens into death of Wigan woman following house collapse

The house in Old Lane in Shevington after the gable end collapsed

Bolton Coroners’ Court has got formal proceedings looking into the death of Clarice Berry, from Shevington, under way.

Mrs Berry, 77, died in Wigan Infirmary on July 18.

Neighbours told harrowing stories of realising she was trapped inside the property and of attempting desperately to sift through the enormous piles of rubbles in search of her.

She was eventually pulled from the wreckage after firefighters worked through the debris by hand but sadly she died in hospital.

Area coroner for Manchester West Alan Walsh opened the inquest into Mrs Berry’s death on Wednesday lunchtime.

A provisional pre-inquest review is now slated to take place at the same court on December 3.

An obituary notice published by Wigan Today said Mrs Berry died suddenly on July 18.

It described her as “a devoted wife to Arthur and loving mum to Andrea, Amanda and Martin, mother-in-law to Jason, Paul and Helen”.

It also said she was a “cherished and much loved” nan who had six grandchildren and that she had three siblings.

The notice said: “Clarice will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all her family & friends.”

A private funeral service for her will take place in Shevington and flowers or donations to Action Cerebral Palsy are being gratefully received.

