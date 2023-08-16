Rhys Horrocks, 25, played for Spring View ARLFC and had a wide circle of friends.

He lived with his parents at their home in Woodville Road, Ince, but on May 12 he was discovered collapsed in a bedroom by his older sister Symone.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rhys Horrocks, 25, was a talented amateur rugby player

An inquest held at Bolton Coroners Court heard that Rhys’s rugby skills had led to him being picked for Wigan Warriors RLFC when he was 16, and playing in a tournament in France.

However, he had decided against trying to follow a career in professional rugby and instead had trained as a joiner and pointer connected to the building trade, in which he worked in a self-employed capacity.

It was revealed at the inquest that Rhys had suffered from bouts of anxiety, depression and low mood, which had been exacerbated by a recent relationship break-up.

Rhys Horrocks played for Ince Rose Bridge rugby club among others

But there was no indication that he was contemplating self-harm.

Rhys’s father John, who was the only member of the family to attend the inquest, said Rhys had been a “phenomenal” rugby player and was extremely fit and athletic.

He told the coroner: “I was really proud of him. He’d taken ownership of his life, and got a real skill and trade.

“It was difficult trying to help him. He was very proud and didn’t want to be a burden to anyone.”

Mr Horrocks said that the day before his death, Rhys had been out partying with his rugby friends.

On May 12, the father had been to hospital for a surgical procedure and when he returned to his home with his wife, his daughter broke the news to them that Rhys had been found dead.

“It was unbelievable to us, as a family we couldn’t get our heads around what happened,” said Mr Horrocks.

A post mortem revealed nothing toxicologically significant in his system and the cause of death was given as hanging.

The coroner, Timothy Brennand, concluded Rhys Horrocks died as a result of misadventure as there was no indication it had been a deliberate or intentional act.

Mr Brennand said: “Rhys was distressed at the break-up of a relationship, but otherwise he was living a full, worthwhile and entirely functional life.

“I am not convinced this was an intentional act on his behalf. He had everything to live for. He was a hard worker and extremely popular.”

Speaking after the inquest, Mr Horrocks, 50, paid tribute to Rhys. He said: “He was a beloved son, uncle, brother.

“He is never going to leave our hearts and will be sorely missed by his friends.”

Many tributes were paid to Rhys at the time of his death in May, including from Hindley ARFC and Ince Rose Bridge Sports and Community Club. He was also a keen fan of Liverpool FC.

His former coach Peter Threlfall posted on Ince Rose Bridge’s Facebook page: “His athletic and rugby ability became evident from his very first training session with us. Big, strong, fast and with bags of rugby IQ, a natural to say the least.

“On countless occasions he would take the game by the scruff of the neck and with the belief from all his teammates and us coaches would get us a result from absolutely nowhere.