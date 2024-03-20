Intentions of Wigan dad 'could not be determined' after his death at the age of 39

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Darren Foster, 39, was found unresponsive by his partner Rebecca Bentham on the morning of December 27 at their home in Hindley.

An inquest at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard he had earlier sent text messages to her suggesting he intended to end his life, but she did not see them as she was sleeping.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rebecca told the hearing their relationship began in 2015 and they moved in together a few months later.

Darren Foster

But the couple had their “ups and downs” and in December 2023, Rebecca told him she wanted to end the relationship and planned to move out of the house in the new year.

They went out with a group of people on Boxing Day night, visiting several pubs in Hindley before getting separated and Darren, who worked as a plumber, decided to go home.

The court heard he sent three text messages to Rebecca at around 1am to let her know he was leaving.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the early hours, her mother accidentally sent a text message to Darren, instead of Rebecca, saying she could stay at her house if she wanted to.

Rebecca returned home at 6.30am to find Darren had barricaded the door and said she believed he thought she would not be back.

She told the court that when she got into the house, she found Darren upstairs and he had been drinking alcohol and taking drugs.

The court previously heard he was a regular drinker and had used cocaine before, which caused euphoria but then had a depressant effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rebecca told the inquest she found Darren had made a noose, but she did not take it as a serious threat that he would harm himself, so she undid it and went to sleep.

But when she woke up at around 11.30am, she discovered his body.

She also found two text messages, sent shortly after 8.50am, one of which suggested that he intended to end his life.

A post-mortem examination found he died by hanging. Tests showed his alcohol level was around double the drink-drive limit and there was evidence of a small amount of cocaine and its metabolite, plus diazepam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard Darren left notes, in which he wrote about his relationship problems, financial difficulties and drug and alcohol use.

One appeared to be written at a different time, with speculation in court that it could have been done after Rebecca arrived home.

She told the court Darren hid his financial problems and she discovered that he owed nearly £80,000, which included loan repayments, council tax and gas bills.

Coroner Stephen Teasdale explained that a “suicide” conclusion could only be recorded if he was certain, on the balance of probabilities, that Darren did the action and intended the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He highlighted that Darren sent text messages to Rebecca, who was in the house and could have stopped him if she had seen them.