'It has been amazing': three young people reveal how Wigan housing service has helped them to change their lives

Coops Foyer is managed by housing provider Your Housing Group and provides accommodation to people aged 16 to 25 who are unable to live at home or are at risk of experiencing homelessness.

It is one of four Your Housing Group foyers that form a national network and has 24 self-contained flats, as well as numerous communal spaces.

The foyer has been supporting young residents for more 30 years and has helped more than 850 people.

Jade in her flat at Coops Foyer

Luna, 25, Megan, 19, and Jade, 21, are all current residents at Coops.

They went to live at the foyer for different reasons, ranging from serious physical and mental health challenges to abusive relationships, and all had the same goal – to find themselves and gain independence.

Luna moved into Coops Foyer in April after spending time in hospital after a life-threatening health crisis.

Jade relaxes in a communal lounge at Coops Foyer

Their partner was unable to provide the level of support required and Luna had become dependent on them to what they describe as an "unhealthy” level.

Luna said: “Having been ill for so long, I had lost a lot of confidence and independence. When I first arrived I needed a lot of support, but as time has gone on, and with the support and sessions from Coops, I have learnt to be more independent – cooking, cleaning, budgeting for myself, as well as making doctor appointments and learning to manage my own health. It has been amazing.”

Luna is one of Coops Foyer’s young ambassadors and set up a Dungeons and Dragons club for residents.

Celebrating Wigan Pride last year was a highlight for Luna and staff commented on how well they had supported and celebrated people, been true to themselves and embraced gender and preferred pronouns.

Coops Foyer

Megan moved to Coops in early 2022 after escaping a relationship in which she experienced domestic violence.

She said: “I have experienced so much trauma, but when I arrived at Coops it all felt settled and everything went quiet. Now I have a safe place in my flat.

“Coming to Coops Foyer has enabled me to start to focus on myself and really work on my mental health. The staff here are dead good listeners, they just really know how to listen to you – they don’t tell you what to do, but just listen and give advice.”

Since moving in, Megan has achieved qualifications in English and maths and is due to start work on a Routes to Well-being course, which will help her build a strong foundation before starting on her next steps.

She would like to explore becoming a teaching assistant or nursery assistant.

Jade has also achieved qualifications since moving into Coops in 2021 and went on to complete courses in art and design and photography.

She was recently diagnosed with ADHD and left school with few qualifications after not getting the support she needed for that.

She said: “I tried to get tested for ADHD for a decade. My head was always just so loud, I just thought it was my mental health.”

Jade sought the help of Coops Foyer when her mental health declined.

She maintains a good relationship with her parents but did not want to expose her younger siblings to her challenges, which involved hospital admissions, significant mental health crisis and self-harm.

She said: “I used to really hate myself, but being at Coops has allowed me to get more confident. It has made me feel safe and able to grow into myself. I just feel supported – it is the best service I’ve ever worked with; you feel like the staff really care.”

Jade, who is also a young ambassador for the foyer, is working on mental health packs for residents.

She said: “I’m creating my own version of mental health cards, in a way that is easy to read and not over-stimulating.”

Jade takes great pride in her flat, keeping it clean and tidy, and really making it feel like her own space. She is now excitedly looking to her future and talks about her dreams of getting her own house.

The foyers help young people to move forward, thrive and find their independence with an approach called advantaged thinking, which focuses on their strengths, rather than their weaknesses or what they need to overcome.

It does not define people by their problems, but instead focuses on their dreams, aspirations and invests in their potential.

The team at Coops Foyer help residents to gain confidence and independence with structured one-to-one support and weekly meetings, as well as a timetable of activities including cookery lessons, art, job interview skills, gym sessions and money advice support.

Each resident has weekly meetings with their project officer, which they describe as “like a doctor’s appointment but for your life”. They discuss how they are getting on, budgeting, food planning, well-being and look to set small, manageable goals for progression.

Jacque Allen, chief executive for Your Housing Group, said: “We are committed to supporting the incredible work that goes on at Coops and our other foyers. The staff that work there really make a significant difference to the lives of young people, giving them much needed support and guidance and opening up a world of opportunity.