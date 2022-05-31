Jubilee musical extravaganza organised by Wigan and Bolton Rotary Clubs

Songs spanning the entire era of her 70 years on the throne will be performed at the Victoria Hall, on Knowsley Street, Bolton, on Saturday, June 4, starting at 7pm.

The climax of the evening will be a Last Night of the Proms sing-along featuring Wigan mezzo-soprano Vicky Little, accompanied by renowned piano/organist Shade Black.

Vikcy Little

Money raised from the event - organised by Bolton Lever and Wigan Rotary Clubs - will go to Bolton Hospice and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

The band The Beatroots, fronted by TV's The Voice finalist Linda Jennings - who was mentored by Sir Tom Jones in the show - will play hits from the 1950s to the 1980s while The Nick Jackson Band will play songs from the 1990s to present day.

The Nick Jackson Band will rebrand themselves as Mirrors Over Kyiv for the gig in a tribute to the bravery of people in Ukraine.

Nick was the front man of cult ’80s and ’90s Manchester band Mirrors Over Kiev until the band went their separate ways.

The BeatRoots

However, the rebrand will feature the Ukrainian spelling Kyiv of the historic city rather than Kiev, the Russian spelling.

Tickets cost £7 and are available online at www.victoriahall.co.ukThe artists will be introduced by renowned teacher and musician Chris Wormald. The mayors of Bolton and Wigan have been invited.

Further information is available from Josh Orme at the Victoria Hall on 01204 522569.