The roadshow, supported by Wigan, Manchester, and Trafford Councils, will span two weekends with events at Mesnes Park in Wigan, Cathedral Gardens in Manchester and the Trafford Centre in Trafford.

Wigan’s Mesnes Park will see an exciting line-up on Saturday June 4, with recently retired England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley in attendance.

The former Manchester City shot stopper appeared in three World Cups and two EURO championships for England during a 17-year career with the national team. She will be joined by football freestylers and local dance groups.

Wigan borough is to host games at the Women's Euros

The town will also host a special show pitch, where Wigan Athletic’s Foundation will provide taster sessions.

The roadshow will add to a festival feel in Mesnes Park on the day as it runs alongside the borough’s Platinum Jubilee ‘Party in the Park’ celebrations.

Coun David Molyneux, leader of Wigan Council, said: “Wigan borough couldn’t be prouder to welcome the tournament to the borough and this roadshow will be the first of many exciting events to celebrate the biggest women’s sporting event to date.

Mesnes Park

“Not only will this support our local community and highlight what an attractive proposition Wigan and Leigh is for event organisers but it will inspire lots more girls to take their first step into women’s football.”

UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 Tournament Director, Chris Bryant said: “It’s fantastic to see Greater Manchester continuing the UEFA Women’s EURO 22 celebrations.

"Hosting the tournament gives us an extraordinary opportunity to support local communities try out new football skills and learn more about the women’s game. There is a real excitement here in the region ahead of the tournament and the Roadshow’s are a fun way for all the family to get involved and show their support”.

Olympic Gold Medallist Sam Quek said: “With so much to look forward to, UEFA Women’s EURO 22 is going to be incredible.

"The Roadshows are a big part of growing that excitement, because even more young people are being introduced to women’s football and with events taking place across the region, it’s a great first step into the sport and learning more about the tournament”.

Anyone wanting to get involved in grassroots football and learn more about other routes to get into the sport, will have an opportunity to do so at the Roadshow, with visitors able to try a range of industry related roles such as matchday presenting and interviewing in a special TV studio.

Local entertainment will be on offer throughout, with DJs performing live, along with a host of other exciting acts on the line-up. Fans will also have a chance to have their picture taken with the UEFA Women’s EURO 2022 trophy.