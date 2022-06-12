The Archives and Records Association selected Revealing Wigan, a project by Archives: Wigan and Leigh, for its National Archive Volunteering Award 2022.

The award is given each year to projects which demonstrate how archives have supported volunteers in the previous 12 months.

Michael Caine an Archives: Wigan and Leigh visitor engagement volunteer exploring archive collections with local dignitaries at the opening celebration.

The coronavirus pandemic limited the opportunities of many archives’ volunteers, but Wigan and Leigh put together a project with a volunteer-centred approach, alongside the opening of their refurbished building.

Sally Bevan, a member of the judging panel, said: “The award panel were impressed with the management of the project, together with its well thought out design.

“It is a very sustainable model, incorporating a diversity of heritage roles that enables volunteers to develop their skills in a wide variety of ways, both on-site and online.

“The judges commend the dedicated work of the volunteers, which has had a positive impact on the local community, helping to develop a sense of pride in the local area and its history, and raise the profile of the service.”

Kath Morton, Bill Morton, Glenys McClellan, Sue Ring, Janice Hatton, Archives: Wigan and Leigh family history volunteers.

The Revealing Wigan project made the archives more accessible, more inclusive and more welcoming to visitors.

Digital volunteer Joanne Morton said: “I love transcribing the old records from home as I can't get out of the house much because of my infirmity.

"It makes me feel useful as I'm limited to what I can physically do.”

Andrea Foster, visitor engagement volunteer, said: “Throughout the Covid-19 lockdown it gave me a real sense of purpose.

Kate Moore an Archives: Wigan and Leigh collections volunteer on an outreach day cleaning Wigan quarter sessions documents in Leigh’s Spinning Gate shopping centre.

“A photography project propelled me out of the house, lining up the same shots of photos taken a hundred years ago of local churches and familiar landmarks.”

Lesley O’Halloran, director of customer and culture at Wigan Council, said: “I am delighted that our project and our amazing volunteers have been recognised like this.

"Our community highly values the archives, it helps people to connect with their shared heritage and provides a safe accessible space that they can visit throughout the year.