Thousands of pounds available for community projects across Wigan borough

The Jigsaw Foundation fund was set up in 2019 by the housing provider group of the same name, which manages 35,000 homes across the North West and East Midlands.

From April 2021 to April 2022, the foundation supported projects across Wigan and north-west England by giving money to a number of charities.

A grant of £9,975 was given to The Brick Works to help relieve homelessness and hardship in Wigan and surrounding areas.

It has provided emergency homeless shelters and offers a training ground for people to get experience in areas such as carpentry, mechanics and catering, and then gain qualifications to move into employment.

Funding of £763 was awarded to Ambergate Residents’ Association, in Atherton, to provide residents over the age of 55 with a host of activities.

Since 2019 the fund has supported a plethora of projects including food banks, theatres, community gardens, youth clubs, school workshops, community centres and social enterprise start-ups.

Sarah Keenan, Jigsaw Foundation rewards manager said: “The Jigsaw Foundation has often been a lifeline to residents in our communities who need an extra helping hand when it comes to support.

"We want to continue to invest in people’s lives by aiding the projects that they put forward and make a positive impact in their communities and surrounding neighbourhoods.