Champion Wigan borough athlete Keely Hodgkinson’s Believe Star is to get a makeover to reflect her Olympic triumph.

The 800m superstar received the civic honour, which sits proudly outside Leigh Town Hall, in 2023.

It will now have its wording updated to reflect Keely becoming an Olympic champion in Paris and will be given a golden trim to highlight her gold medal.

Kelly Hodgkinson triumphs in the women's Olympic 800m final in Paris

Leader of Wigan Council, David Molyneux MBE, said: “It’s clear that the entire borough was cheering Keely on, and her performance was amazing on the biggest stage.

“We were delighted to host Keely, her family and friends at Leigh Town Hall last year and we believe it is fitting to update her star given this recent triumph.

“She is an inspirational athlete and a fantastic ambassador for the borough.”

The new star is expected to be in place in the coming weeks. The original star had the wording ‘Olympic athlete’, which will be replaced with ‘Olympic champion’.

How Keely Hogkinson's redesigned Believe Star will look in Leigh town centre

Coun Chris Ready, cabinet member for communities and neighbourhoods, said: “We know how proud everyone is of Keely, she has achieved so much and still has a long career ahead of her.

“Her dedication and hard work in becoming a top-class athlete is clear to see and she is a real role model.

“We’re incredibly proud that she was the recipient of our Believe Talent Fund earlier in her journey to the top.”

Wigan Council’s Believe Talent Fund was set up to help young athletes, with grants of up to £500 available to help towards travel, accommodation, training, equipment, and competition entry fees.

A product of the Leigh Harriers athletics club, Keely received funding in both 2017 and 2018 helping her take part in national and international competitions.

The Believe Stars for Keely and fellow Fred Longworth High School ex-pupil Ella Toone were announced by Wigan Council as part of International Women’s Day celebrations in 2023.

A Believe Star is the highest accolade awarded to borough residents using their platform for good. Only two are issued each year (one in Wigan and one in Leigh) and nominations can be made online.

Nominations can be made online at Borough Awards web page.

Applications to Wigan Council’s Believe Talent Fund are currently open until the end of October. For full details and how to apply, visit Believe Talent Fund.