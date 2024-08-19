Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Down Your Way picture feature used to appear regularly in the Wigan Evening Post a good few years ago. Here we revisit three of those pages from 2010, spotlighting businesses, staff and customers in Beech Hill, Gidlow and Kitt Green.

How many faces do you recognise?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...