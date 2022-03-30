Kerry Katona on notorious This Morning interview and how she’s turned life around

Speaking out to raise awareness on World Bipolar Day, the former Atomic Kitten singer, who used to live in Standish, said people assumed she was drunk or on drugs in the 2008 appearance where viewers witnessed her slurring her words.

In an emotional interview with GB News she said: "It was my bipolar medication but people just assumed I was off my head on drink or drugs.

"Even after I explained I had an illness nobody thought to ask me about it or about the medication I was on which was making me that way. I did not have a clue what bipolar was.



"I thought I was going mad."

Revealing her battle with mental ill health to Eamonn Holmes and Isabel Webster, Kerry, 41, said she was now living medication-free but still suffers manic episodes which can last for weeks.

She’s told how she was prescribed antidepressants at the age of 17 and was taking illicit drugs as well during her time with Atomic Kitten.

“From the age of 17, I was put on many antidepressants, especially from the time of joining Atomic Kitten.

“And I was doing drugs as everybody knows, and I went into the Priory and my doctor, my psychiatrist, diagnosed me with bipolar and it turned out to be quite a common thing with a lot of people with mental health issues, people who turned to drugs.

“When I got the diagnosis in 2005, I mean, I cried.”

Kerry added: “I didn't know what bipolar was, I thought it was some kind of sport.

“I honestly did not have a clue what bipolar was, but I was so grateful that there was a word for it because I thought I was going mad.

“I wasn't able to sleep - even now, my sleep pattern, I’m very hyper and I get very manic.”

Kerry also explained how she still suffers from lengthy manic episodes and that her mother has also been diagnosed with a depressive disorder.

Kerry said: “I have really manic episodes and these can last for weeks. And then, I come crashing down. And that is almost like being on a drug itself.

“They are the traits of being on some kind of drug anyway, but when I got the diagnosis, I was relieved even though I did not know what bipolar was but my mom was also diagnosed with manic depressive disorder, which was the same thing, but it's called bipolar.”

She added: “And then I went on lots of different medication which they call it trial and error to find the right kind of dosage for your manic and depressive episodes.

"And then there was a very famous interview where because of my medication, it makes your speech very very slowly because I can be very manic and things are 100 miles an hour in my head I'm very animated.”

Kerry lived briefly in the Red Rock area of Standish in 2013 and had her children schooled locally, before she was declared bankrupt.