The Old Band House, in Ashton, posted a picture of the former Coronation Street and Strictly Come Dancing star on its Facebook page, with the message: “What an amazing evening we had at TOBH last night….We’ve had the honour of this absolute stunning lady Kym Marsh and Co dining with us and what a delight it was.

"What a lovely individual! Kym was even kind enough to get a picture with our very excited and grateful team!”

Kym Marsh delighted staff with a surprise visit to The Old Band House bar and restaurant in Ashton

Kym spoke about the death of her son Archie in 2009 on BBC1’s Morning Live yesterday, revealing she will bury his ashes alongside her father David, whose death at the age of 78 after a three-year battle with prostate cancer was announced last month.

She said: “Archie would have been 15, we’ve just celebrated his birthday on February 11. When we found out that dad was going to sadly pass away… I had Archie’s ashes with me ever since the day that we got them because I always felt like it wasn’t the right thing to do [a burial].”

Kym explained: “Because I didn’t get to know what kind of little boy he was or where he would like to go or what he would have liked to do and because I move around so much, I couldn’t really put them anywhere.