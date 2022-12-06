In her first interview since being voted off the hit BBC show at the weekend, the Wigan actress, presenter and singer said that she had loved every minute of her involvement in the programme and said that her friendship with dance partner Graziano di Prima was the key to their getting so far.

After a Cha Cha to Fame from the musical Fame, Kym and Graziano found themselves in the bottom two in Saturday’s results show against Molly Rainford and her dance partner Carlos Gu who performed a Charleston to Hot Honey Rag from the musical Chicago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima, with host Tess Day, after she became the latest celebrity to be voted off BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing

Following the dance-off, it was the end of Kym and Graziano’s Strictly journey as they became the latest couple to leave this year’s competition.

For their first interview following their elimination on Saturday night, Kym and Graziano spoke exclusively with Rylan Clark-Neal on Strictly - It Takes Two about their exit from the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking about her dance on Friday night, Kym said: “I absolutely had a blast. We made a decision and mentally in my head, I was like I've got this far in the competition, now anything is a bonus and I'm just going to go out and enjoy myself, and I was living my best life.”

On Graziano’s trust in Kym, Graziano said: “Our friendship is the answer, and in every prop that we had in our journey on Strictly, whether there was a moment where we had percussions or where we had accents, I knew that was the moment where she could literally deliver it herself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve loved every song that we have done but this one there's something special because yes, she was thinking about the legs, the accent, but she was literally living, living it from the beginning to the end.”

On if she might go back to the West End to continue to dance, Kym said: “It's always lovely to think that might be an option and now that I've proved to myself that I can dance I can do it! I'm 46 years old, and I can still dance like a spring chicken!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussing finding out they were in the dance off, Kym said “He's great [Graziano], he's brilliant because he's just always like stay focused, stay focused, and I do go into a zone, I did it when we did Samba week and this week in particular… I was like if this is the last time I'm dancing. I am going out on a high!”

Graziano added: “This week in particular you were stronger than me mentally.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

On her friendship with Graziano, Kym said: “I really have genuinely met a very unique person. You're a very, very special man and I will never ever forget what you've done for me on this journey. It's been incredible.”

Strictly - It Takes Two continues every weeknight at 6.30pm on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement Hide Ad