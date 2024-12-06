A labradoodle puppy is helping a Wigan charity to reduce the stigma some people feel about needing help.

The Brick helps families by handing out essential surplus goods, such as food, hygiene products and cleaning supplies, which have been donated by businesses.

Bowie – named after pop star David Bowie because of his different coloured eyes – began going on deliveries with his owner and it was noticed that his presence helped to remove any embarrassment.

Delivery driver and Bowie’s owner Ollie Foster said: “Bowie is more than just a dog; he’s a symbol of the community spirit that helps us make a real difference.

“Every delivery of essentials we make brings not just items, but hope and joy to families in need this Christmas.

“Together Bowie and I are helping to spread kindness, one delivery at a time.”

The Brick’s chief executive Keely Dalfen said: “We realised that the fun and joy he brought was really helping to take away some of the stigma many people feel because they are struggling and need help.

“So as well as making our vans unbranded, we also made Bowie the delivery dog a regular fixture, because we don’t want anyone we deliver much-needed essentials to feeling embarrassed or ashamed that they need help.

“Bowie is a special boy, doing a special job.”

Mark Woods, from Really Good Films, created a film featuring Bowie and The Brick.

He said: “The fact that The Brick spotted the positive impact Bowie was having underlines not just the crucial work they do, but also the sensitive and thoughtful way they do it.”

Ms Dalfen added: “Rising living costs are forcing families into impossible situations – parents trying to clean their children’s clothes with washing up liquid because they cannot afford washing powder and babies arriving at nursery wearing the same nappies from the night before.

“Poverty is incredibly widespread and impacts a huge range of people – we know of countless people who are doing two or even three jobs and are still really struggling to provide the essentials for themselves or their families.

“These harsh realities are what The Brick works tirelessly to address and your donations can make a life-changing difference this Christmas.”

Donate at thebrick.org.uk/donate/