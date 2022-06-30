Last chance to join bike ride from Manchester to Blackpool for Wigan charity

Wigan and Leigh Hospice is offering free transport for anyone riding for the Hindley-based charity in The Christie’s ride on Sunday, July 10.

The limited places are available for those who want free transport to Manchester and home again from Blackpool at the end of the day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Big Boned Bikers in 2019 - Simon Costello, Mark Heap, Paul Menguy, Anneke Menguy, Andrew Haslan and Mark Hamilton

Mark Hamilton, a member of the nine-strong Big Boned Bikers team taking part, said: “This year there will be nine of us taking part – we must have inspired family members to join in.

“We take part for various reasons; we enjoy cycling and it’s the only real chance we have of all cycling together, and our families come out to support us en route and at the finishing line.

“I can't speak for the rest of the Big Boned Bikers, but on a personal level after seeing the love and care the hospice gave to my sister-in-law in her final weeks, the money raised to help others is the most important reason we do this ride. It is also a local charity that the people of Wigan and Leigh benefit from in their darkest times.”

Participants will cycle through Tyldesley, Atherton, Leigh, Aspull, Haigh and Standish on the 62-mile route ending at the South Promenade in Blackpool.

Fund-raising manager Sophie Cannon said: “The bike ride has been going for years and there’s a reason why people keep coming back to do it again and again. It’s well-organised and it’s loads of fun – they also love the free pies of course!”

The bike ride is open to anyone aged 14 and over, although those aged 14 to 16 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

It costs £25.50 to sign up and all riders are asked to raise at least £100 in sponsorship to make sure the hospice can cover costs and raise vital funds.

Participants will receive a Wigan and Leigh Hospice-branded T-Shirt and a pie.

The event has maintenance vehicles along the route.