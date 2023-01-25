Latest M6 Smart Motorway upgrade set to cause overnight Wigan closures

The latest part of the Smart Motorway scheme will see gantries installed that are required for electronic signs along the northern section of the project.

Earlier this month saw the team begin installing the gantries between junction 23 at Haydock and junction 26 at Orrell. In order to continue with this work, a series of overnight closures of either the northbound or southbound carriageway are required, starting January 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 65 new gantries are being built along the motorway from junction 21a to junction 26. Ten of these structures will be super-span gantries and will provide overhead signs on both sides.

The upcoming work will cause a number of overnight closures.

In addition, next weeks work will also include new safety barriers, completing drainage and finishing resurafcing of the new lane one on the north and south bound carriageways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the scheduled work, the northbound M6 between junction 23 and junction 26 will be closed from 9pm to 6am on Monday January 30. Other dates include Wednesday 1 and Thursday 2 February.

The southbound carriageway will see closures once again from 9pm to 6am each night, taking place on Tuesday January 31 and Friday February 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The southbound carriageway will also be closed once more on Saturday February 4 from 9pm to 7am, with more closures expected in mid-February.