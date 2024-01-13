The works of a much neglected female composer will be put centre stage at the latest concert hosted by Wigan Music Society.

Pieces by Madeleine Dring feature in a programme from former Royal Northern College of Music students Lorna Day (mezzo-soprano) and Olivia Dance (piano) in the recital at Trinity United Reformed Church, Milton Grove, Wigan, at 7.30pm on Saturday February 10.

Many other composers will also feature but the programme was devised by Lorna and Olivia for the centenary of Dring’s birth in 2023.

Composer Madeleine Dring

Dring’s compositions found a fresh approach to harmony and rhythm and thrived on novelty and surprise, hoping that they might gently shock or make you smile.

Lorna studied at the RNCM under the tutorage of Jane Irwin who sang at WMS’s recent celebrity concert. Olivia graduated with a first class BMus (hons) degree in 2018 and a MMus in 2020 from the RNCM.