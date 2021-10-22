Latics project keeps our kids on the move

The initiative, which enhances the lives of pre-school children by helping them become more school ready, has received a grant of £64,000 over the two years from the Wigan Council’s Deal for Communities Investment Fund.

Wigan Athletic players Owen Mooney, Adam Brooks and Arthur Lomax attended a session at Douglas Valley Nursery to mark the launch, with the trio taking part in a range of activities designed to support youngsters’ agility, balance and coordination.

He said: “For me it’s very important for kids that age as they are learning different things and they’re at that age where they’re going from nursery to primary school which is a big thing for them.

“The club has a massive connection with the community and for us coming in and wearing the badge is great, especially representing Wigan and coming in and making a change to a kid’s young life and helping them learn new things.”

Launched in 2018, following a successful pilot scheme, the project works with pre-school children to prepare them for their transition to primary school with a focus on developing personal, social and motion skills and their communication and language.

Craig Mahon, Early Years Officer at Wigan Athletic, said: “Thanks to the extra funding from the scheme, we’re able to develop our Kids on the Move programme and continue enhancing the lives of pre-school children across the borough.

“Over the past three years we’ve worked with 150 children a year across five Start Well centres. Through this new grant we will now work with 450 children a year to help them become more school ready alongside upskilling 36 nursery staff who will continue to provide the project’s good values.”

Coun Chris Ready, council cabinet member for communities, said: “Getting children school ready is a massive target for Wigan Council and having Wigan Athletic Community Trust supporting us with this provides us with a great partnership.

“We’ve always put a lot of trust in them and they’ve always delivered so we’re delighted to extend this project for another two years.

“By being able to see the session take place, you can see the impact it has on the young people and the difference that it’s making.”

For more information on Wigan Athletic Community Trust’s Kids on the Move programme, contact Craig Mahon, by emailing [email protected] or calling 01942 318090.