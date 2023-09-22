Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After her first show at Parbold Village Hall 19 years ago, Janina Fialkowska will return on Saturday September 30 for a performance featuring music by Chopin, Schubert and Brahms.

The last of Arthur Rubinstein’s pupils between 1974 and 1982, she launched her international career and the connection between the two has followed her ever since.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Janina Fialkowska will perform at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday September 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her life-long affinity with Frederic Chopin came when her mentor hailed her as a Chopin interpreter and she has selected some of his most beautiful works for piano for her upcoming performance.

Fialkowska has performed all over the world alongside conductors including Sir Georg Solti, Bernard Haitink, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Sir Roger Norrington and Yannik Nézét-Séguin.

Her CD recordings have won numerous awards including the BBC Music Magazine Award for Chopin’s Piano works and she holds three honorary doctorates from major universities. Furthermore she is a recipient of the highest Canadian award given to artists – the Governor General’s Award for lifetime achievement.

Her performance takes place in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall, dubbed “The Rolls-Royce of village halls”. She will perform on the Hall’s famous Steinway D grand piano, and is herself a Steinway Artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fialkowska is the second of what promises to be an exciting season at Parbold Village Hall including musicians from the world over such as Benjamin Grosvenor, Anna Tsybuleva and Lucy Parham.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, our live performances are unique in the North West in presenting concerts in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.