A pianist loved the world over will travel to a music venue near Wigan for the second time in her career.
By Matt Pennington
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 15:45 BST- 2 min read
After her first show at Parbold Village Hall 19 years ago, Janina Fialkowska will return on Saturday September 30 for a performance featuring music by Chopin, Schubert and Brahms.

The last of Arthur Rubinstein’s pupils between 1974 and 1982, she launched her international career and the connection between the two has followed her ever since.

Janina Fialkowska will perform at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday September 30Janina Fialkowska will perform at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday September 30
Janina Fialkowska will perform at Parbold Village Hall on Saturday September 30
Her life-long affinity with Frederic Chopin came when her mentor hailed her as a Chopin interpreter and she has selected some of his most beautiful works for piano for her upcoming performance.

Fialkowska has performed all over the world alongside conductors including Sir Georg Solti, Bernard Haitink, Lorin Maazel, Zubin Mehta, Sir Roger Norrington and Yannik Nézét-Séguin.

Her CD recordings have won numerous awards including the BBC Music Magazine Award for Chopin’s Piano works and she holds three honorary doctorates from major universities. Furthermore she is a recipient of the highest Canadian award given to artists – the Governor General’s Award for lifetime achievement.

Her performance takes place in the Auditorium of Parbold Village Hall, dubbed “The Rolls-Royce of village halls”. She will perform on the Hall’s famous Steinway D grand piano, and is herself a Steinway Artist.

Fialkowska is the second of what promises to be an exciting season at Parbold Village Hall including musicians from the world over such as Benjamin Grosvenor, Anna Tsybuleva and Lucy Parham.

Parbold Douglas Music is a charity run on a not-for-profit basis, by a team of volunteers drawn from the local community. Founded in 1973, our live performances are unique in the North West in presenting concerts in an intimate auditorium where audiences can get thrillingly close to world-class musicians.

This season is generously sponsored by the Evans Family Foundation in recognition of Maria B Evans Estate Agents Ltd and the good works that Parbold Douglas Music does in the community.

Tickets for each event of the season are priced from £22 to £25, and just £5 for young people – a price that has remained for over 15 years. Tickets can be booked by visiting the website www.parbolddouglasmusic.org, emailing [email protected] or phoning 01257 498452.

