Lego unveils special tribute to Wigan borough football star Ella Toone

Legoland Discovery Centre Manchester has made its own version of the Manchester United and England striker using the new Lego BrickHeadz.

General manager Jenn McDonough said: “Ella grew up in Tyldesley, which is just down the road from us here at the Trafford Centre, so we’re proud to support our local talent and we can’t wait to see what her career brings.

“Toone already showed us what she was capable of this summer in the Euro 2022 and she’s made an incredible start to the Women’s Super League this season.

The Lego version of Ella Toone

“The Lionesses inspired so many people across the nation this year and Toone played a huge part in that. As she plays for our hometown club in Manchester, we wanted to make sure celebrated her in true Lego style – with bricks!”

Ella enjoyed great success at Euro 2022, scoring two goals, including one in the final against Germany, as the Lionesses went on to lift England’s first major tournament trophy since 1966.

She continued her fine form by bagging a brace this weekend as Manchester United beat Brighton 4-0, with the Red Devils sitting pretty at the top of the league.

England's Ella Toone celebrates after the Euro 2022 semi-final match between England and Sweden

The new addition to the Lego BrickHeadz range means fans can create a model of themselves playing for the world-famous football club.