Leigh band The Lottery Winners score number one album with Anxiety Replacement Therapy

The four-piece beat rapper Nines to take the number one spot in Friday’s Official Albums Chart, with both the most physical formats sold and digital downloads.

In a Facebook post, they said: “Anxiety Replacement Therapy is the Official UK Number 1 Album. This feels like a dream.

The Lottery Winners

“We want to wholeheartedly thank every single one of you for your love and support. Together we have achieved something truly monumental.

“We are now in the musical history books indefinitely.

“Thank you from the bottom of our ART.”

It is the band’s fifth album and features collaborations with Boy George, Frank Turner and Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder.

The band – comprising Thom Rylance, Rob Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton – are proud to come from the town and recently shared a video of a poem named Little Old Leigh.

They met while attending schools in Leigh and formed at an open mic night, with their first gig at Colliers Rest in Leigh.

They have been working hard for the past 15 years, played with a host of top names and amassed an army of fans around the world.