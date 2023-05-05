Leigh band The Lottery Winners score number one album with Anxiety Replacement Therapy
Leigh-based band The Lottery Winners have topped the UK charts with their album Anxiety Replacement Therapy.
The four-piece beat rapper Nines to take the number one spot in Friday’s Official Albums Chart, with both the most physical formats sold and digital downloads.
In a Facebook post, they said: “Anxiety Replacement Therapy is the Official UK Number 1 Album. This feels like a dream.
“We want to wholeheartedly thank every single one of you for your love and support. Together we have achieved something truly monumental.
“We are now in the musical history books indefinitely.
“Thank you from the bottom of our ART.”
It is the band’s fifth album and features collaborations with Boy George, Frank Turner and Happy Mondays' Shaun Ryder.
There will be plenty of celebrations in Leigh tonight, where The Lottery Winners have spent the week selling albums and other merchandise in a pop-up shop in the Spinning Gate shopping centre.
The band – comprising Thom Rylance, Rob Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton – are proud to come from the town and recently shared a video of a poem named Little Old Leigh.
They met while attending schools in Leigh and formed at an open mic night, with their first gig at Colliers Rest in Leigh.
They have been working hard for the past 15 years, played with a host of top names and amassed an army of fans around the world.
The Lottery Winners also have a large following online and have used social media heavily to promote their album.