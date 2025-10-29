Wigan is set to shine this winter as a host of magical Christmas events light up towns across the borough.

Festivities begin in Leigh, where the annual celebrations kick off with Christmas artisan markets, a fun fair and live entertainment throughout the day on Saturday, November 15.

As evening falls, the streets will come alive with the Light Up Leigh lantern parade, which will illuminate the town.

The Christmas lights will be officially switched on and the night will culminate in a spectacular performance.

Christmas events will take place across the borough in November and December

The popular Christmas artisan markets will return to Wigan town centre for the 10th year.

Running across multiple weekends in November and December, the markets will showcase dozens of local makers, crafters and food producers.

Visitors can browse handcrafted gifts, sample seasonal treats and soak up the festive atmosphere while supporting small businesses.

Wigan town centre will holds its grand Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 23.

Festivities begin with markets and a fun fair on Standishgate, before a joyful parade featuring Father Christmas makes its way from Mesnes Park.

There will be entertainment on the main stage all afternoon before the lights get turned on.

Meanwhile, Santa will take up residence in the Grand Arcade shopping centre, welcoming children to his grotto with his playful elves.

The grotto will be open from November 23 to December 14 on Thursdays to Sundays only, before running every day from Thursday, December 18 until Christmas Eve. Tickets cost £6 per child (including a gift), with limited walk-up tickets available for £7.50.

Book lovers will be in for a treat as Wigan borough libraries host their biggest event of the year at Wigan Library on Saturday, November 22.

More than 35 local authors will be in attendance for book signings and meet-and-greets, alongside craft sessions, science fun with Daresbury Laboratory and digital activities with Computer Xplorers.

The event will see the launch of The Kindness Club, a new children’s book written by young authors from across the borough.

There are also light switch-ons taking place in Ashton, Golborne, Hindley and Tyldesley, while markets are being held at Pennington Flash, Atherton and Standish.

For more information, visit www.visitwigan.com/Events/Christmas-in-the-Borough.aspx.