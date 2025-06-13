A long-term charity supporter from Wigan borough has been recognised in this year’s Kings Birthday Honours List.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Corner, from Leigh has been honoured for his sustained commitment as a patron of Muscular Dystrophy UK and has been awarded Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to people with muscular dystrophy.

Ian has been a patron of the charity since 2019 but his involvement with the organisation began almost three decades earlier, after his son Matthew Ian Corner was diagnosed with the progressive muscle wasting condition Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew was diagnosed with the condition in 1986, aged five, and sadly died in 2014 at the age of 32.

Ian Corner

Ian said: “At the time of Matthew’s diagnosis, we were living in Aberdeen.

“People are a bit more aware of neuromuscular conditions now but in the 1980s they were still very unknown, and it took a while to get a confirmed diagnosis for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"Once Matthew got a bit older, I knew I wanted to do something to help others living with similar conditions, so I started up a local fundraising committee.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Ian moved from Aberdeen to Manchester in 1990 due to his work, he continued what he had started and created the Friends of Muscular Dystrophy Committee which helped to provide grants for disability equipment for people living in North West England.

As manager of The Portland Thistle Hotel in Manchester, he developed a strong network of contacts who generously supported his fundraising.

Most notably Sir Alex Ferguson, who not only supported the annual fundraising sports dinner that Ian organised but also went on to become a Vice President of Muscular Dystrophy UK thanks to Ian’s introduction.

Over the years, Ian has contributed more than one million pounds to Muscular Dystrophy UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His fundraising has helped to support many people in the North West living with muscle wasting conditions, who have benefitted from life-changing equipment such as electric wheelchairs and specialised beds to help them live more independent lives.

He also introduced a national retailer to the charity which resulted in a regional partnership, raising funds and increasing awareness of muscle wasting conditions throughout the North West.

Ian retired in 2014 but continues to offer support in his role as a Patron of Muscular Dystrophy UK.

He added: “It has always been important to me to support people in my local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I just wanted to raise money to help other children and young people living with muscle wasting conditions.

"My son Matthew was a very special young man – bright, independent, and strong willed.

"But I know the struggles families go through when a child has a condition like Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

"We got a lot of support, so I wanted to give something back.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Explaining what receiving the MBE means to him, Ian said: “When I got the letter, I was gobsmacked.

"I certainly didn’t do any of this for recognition but I’m extremely grateful for being nominated for this honour.

"When I started fundraising, I just wanted to help Matthew and other children like him to live their best lives.

"It was a team effort, from the charity to individuals in my local community, but especially Sir Alex Ferguson, as well as Friends of Muscular Dystrophy Committee members Jim Cumbes, Fred and Les Summers, and Mike Challands.

"I’m so thankful for everyone’s generosity and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a real honour to be recognised in this way and I see it as a fitting legacy for my son, who was a brave, special young man.”

Andy Fletcher, CEO at Muscular Dystrophy UK said: “We were all delighted to hear the news about Ian being included in the King’s Birthday Honours List and can’t think of a more deserving recipient of this honour.

"Over the last three decades, Ian has helped to raise more than one million pounds for Muscular Dystrophy UK.

"This is an incredible amount, but his impact goes beyond that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ian has helped to raise awareness of muscle wasting conditions across different communities, first in Aberdeen and later in Manchester.

"He has worked tirelessly to ensure families get the support they need, as well as introducing high-profile individuals to the charity to help support our cause.

“I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to Ian for his commitment and dedication over many years and congratulations on this well-deserved recognition of services to our community.”