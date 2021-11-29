The lorry was stuck for over seven hours (credit: Lottiie Ball)

Traffic faced long diversions as drivers were forced to avoid Gathurst Bridge near Shevington due to the firmly trapped vehicle.

The incident was first flagged up at around 3.30pm, with fire crews only able to release the lorry well after 10pm.

Social media users poked fun at the driver's decision to attempt to go under the low bridge, which has warnings as you approach it.

One person wrote: “If only there was some form of sign that would have warned him.”

Another joked: “Well that makes a change from Miry Lane Bridge.”

With someone else agreeing: “At least it’s a different bridge.”

Meanwhile, some people were left more angry than amused by the situation.

One wrote: “Some people are just thick, how many times has this happened here? Can they not read the sign?”

Another stated: “Hopefully fine and give the driver points for their stupidity.”

With a third adding: “It’s got to the stage now where it’s only news if no wagon has got stuck under a low bridge.”

After the aforementioned bridge on the Miry Lane industrial estate (Prescott Street) under which taller vehicles become routinely stuck despite blatant warnings, the Gathurst bridge has also been the scene of almost as many similar emergencies over the years.

Sometimes lorry drivers, who have missed the signage, get to the bottom of the hill at Gathurst Road, realise they cannot get under the bridge and then attempt to turn round, but get stuck in a jack-knife position.