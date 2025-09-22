The Lottery Winners have announced their biggest headline show in their hometown.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band will be performing at Leigh Sports Village on Saturday May 30 2026 in what is being described as a career-defining homecoming.

This landmark event marks a full-circle moment for the unstoppable Leigh band, who over the past three years have transformed from cult heroes into chart-topping national treasures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottery Winners

The show was announced in a video featuring Robbie Williams who the four-piece have been supporting on tour.

Lottery Winners are pulling out all the stops for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

They’ll be joined on stage by a stellar line-up of special guests they’ve previously collaborated with, and who have appeared on their albums, including Frank Turner, and Reverend & The Makers, with further to be announced.

Support will come from close friends of the band Scouting for Girls, the chart-topping London trio best known for infectious hits like She’s So Lovely, Heartbeat, and This Ain’t a Love Song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lottery Winners will be headlining Leigh Sports Village

They’ll also be joined by Wigan band The Lilacs, as well as a DJ set from Katie Owen to round off the night.

Thom Rylance of Lottery Winners said: “Leigh Sports Village isn’t just another show for us, it’s a marker of everything we’ve worked for.

"From loading gear into pubs to travelling the world, every step has led here. To headline a stadium at home is rare, and we don’t take that lightly.

"This night will stand as proof of what’s possible when you keep on keeping on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Headlining Leigh Sports Village is special in itself but doing it here in our hometown—surrounded by the people who’ve supported us from the very start—makes it truly unforgettable.

"The fact that we get to welcome legends and friends like Frank Turner, Reverend and the Makers and Scouting for Girls to our town feels incredible. It’s Leigh opening its doors to the world, and we’re proud to be the ones hosting”.

Lottery Winners are only the third act to headline the Leigh Sports Village Stadium following Elton John in 2014 and Lionel Richie in 2018.

This monumental one-off show crowns a meteoric rise for the four-piece - Thom Rylance, Rob Lally, Katie Lloyd and Joe Singleton - who made history as the only act from Leigh ever to claim a UK No.1 album. First came 2023’s critically acclaimed, emotionally charged Anxiety Replacement Therapy, followed earlier this year by the euphoric and ambitious KOKO, which cemented their place as one of the UK’s most loved bands

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement follows a relentless run of landmark achievements: main stage festival appearances, national radio playlisting, major TV slots - and a blockbuster summer supporting Robbie Williams, performing at some of the biggest stadiums across the UK and Europe. The tour also saw Thom and Katie joining Robbie live on stage as part of his show.

Robbie stated on the tour: "I’ve completely fallen in love with the Lottery Winners, and even when the tour was just two weeks in, I had a pang of sadness that their tenure with me can’t last forever.”

Tickets are available via presale on Wednesday September 24 at 10am and general sale on Friday September 26 at 10am from: thelotterywinners.co.uk / livenation.co.uk.