Loved ones say goodbye to 'beautiful' dad at funeral after death sparked manslaughter probe

Friends and relatives turned out on Tuesday morning to say goodbye to 57-year-old Paul Ologbose.

The procession set off from his home on Kenilworth Drive, Higher Folds, and made its way to St Joseph's Church in Leigh.

It included motorbikes and cars, after a social media appeal by his family for people to help form a convoy to reflect his love of vehicles.

Mourners wore a splash of colour to mark his love for Bob Marley

Mr Ologbose's family also asked for mourners to wear a splash of colour in either red, green or yellow to honour his love of musician Bob Marley.

He was remembered during a service at the church, before being buried at Southern Cemetery in Manchester, with his father Sunday Ologbose.

Afterwards, a celebration was due to be held at Gin Pit Miners Welfare Institute in Astley, where people could share their favourites memories.

Floral tributes to Paul Ologbose

Mr Ologbose died in hospital on Sunday, January 23 after reportedly being hit once during an incident outside the Kensington Tavern, in Higher Folds, in the early hours.

In a statement released after his death, his family said: "Our beautiful dad Paul passed away surrounded by his four children, brother and family on January 23. He was taken from us too soon, and in the worst way possible, which as a family we will never get our heads around.

"Our dad was a family man who loved all his children and grandchildren very much, and made a big impact on so many people's lives. Everybody loved him for who he was, a loving caring person who would help anyone in need.

"Our dad was the go-to person for anything to do with engines, he could fix anything! He loved his job, with window cleaning meaning everything to him.

Paul Ologbose

"Our dad had his business for 31 years and loved every single day of it. He would make time for all his customers, even if it was because he had seen a car he liked in their garden or to ask for a brew with three sugars.

"Our dad was one in a million. We hope you are dancing away to your Bob Marley music and wearing your Bob Marley hat which you never took off. Your two grandchildren love you so much.

"Rest easy Dad and Grandad Bushy, we all love and miss you so much."

Paul Brierley, 43, of Hendon Street, Leigh, has been charged with manslaughter and will next appear in court on Monday.

Bikers took part in the procession at the request of Mr Ologbose's family