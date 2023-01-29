Paul Roberts, 63, was fatally injured when he was hit by a black Toyota Alphard car near Pewfall Park on Liverpool Road in Haydock on Saturday.

The driver stopped at the scene and is assisting police with their inquiries.

In a short statement, Paul’s family said: “It is with great sadness that yesterday, January 28, our loving husband, dad and grandad Paul Roberts was tragically killed in a road traffic accident.

Paul Roberts was killed after being hit by a car on Saturday

“We are beyond devastated and struggling to comprehend what has happened.

"We love and miss him so very much and would appreciate some privacy over the coming weeks while we pull together to remember him and grieve.”

Const Carl Davies Matrix Roads Policing Unit said: “Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Paul’s family who have been left devastated by this tragic incident.

"Our extensive inquiries continue and I am grateful for the members of the community who have helped us so far, as their input has been really important.

"I would like to reiterate our earlier request for anyone with information to keep coming forward as we try and establish what happened.

“I would appeal to anyone who witnessed this incident to please contact us.

"Alternatively, if you were driving in the vicinity, I ask that you please check your dashcam footage that may have captured the incident and to also come forward.

“Our officers can recover CCTV in person or remotely to check if it has captured any footage that may assist the investigation of this collision.”