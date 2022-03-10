Women who have recently come to the borough from Afghanistan shared their stories at the event, which was held at The Edge,

There were also were performances by poet Louise Fazackerley and WigLe Dance.

WigLe Dance CIC perform Safety of Women at Night

It was part of week-long programme of events to celebrate International Women’s Day, led by Wigan Council, which included online panel discussions.

Inspirational female leaders from the worlds of business, local government, education and community work came together to share their experiences and support other women striving to make a difference.

The council’s lead member for equalities, Coun Paula Wakefield, said: “Some people do believe that women now have equality but there is still a lot to be achieved, both in other countries, where laws actively discriminate against women, and here in Wigan borough, where you can still find daily examples of gender bias.”

Guests enjoy the event