Magical mystery bus tour singers surprise Wigan shoppers with flashmob performance
Local Vocals met outside Wigan Wallgate to board a double decker bus which was taking them on a magical mystery singing tour of Wigan and the surrounding towns.
Before they set off, they sang two high energy songs in front of the station, which went down a storm with shoppers, traders and passing motorists.
The performances were filmed by those watching and shared on social media, prompting an outpouring of enthusiasm and appreciation for the choir’s positive and fun delivery.
Many commented that the unexpected performance brightened up a rainy, miserable day.
The tour was organised to help the choir raise much needed funds for their local charity of the term, Rosemere Cancer Foundation, and those watching were more than happy to make a donation.
They then made stops at Golden Days Garden Centre, Heskin Hall, Charnock Richard service station and finally, Hulton House care home.
They were on the road for over six hours and as well as singing at every venue, the 70-strong choir sang along to a feel-good playlist on the bus, much to the delight of their bus driver, Pete.
The choir meets weekly on Tuesdays at St Peter's RC High School in Orrell at 7pm.
They perform regularly alongside members of two other Local Vocals choirs from Chorley and Preston and to date, have raised over £18,000 for local charities, including Wigan Stars and Wigan and Leigh Hospice.
If you’d like to see them perform, you can catch them on Saturday November 25 at the Edge’s Christmas markets.
If you would like to be a part of the choir and their amazing fundraising efforts, you can sign up for a free taster here: https://www.localvocalschoir.com/free-trial-session No previous singing experience is required.