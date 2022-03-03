Wigan's Wild Wanderers make a date to celebrate success
The Wigan branch of a women’s friendship group is embarking on a new project.
The Wild Wanderers decided to create a calendar to celebrate their success and it will be shot at various locations across the borough and Greater Manchester.
The group was founded last May to bring together those who are lovers of the great outdoors and who are interested in participating in many of the activities associated with it and are perhaps in need of company.
Since its creation 32,000 women from across the UK have joined. It has grown at such a rapid rate that there are now sub-groups all across the country.
The Wigan and Greater Manchester group was formed in October and now has almost 1,000 participants, becoming one of the busiest branches.
Founder Marita Thompson said: “It has been life-changing for a lot of us as anybody can host an event, post it on the group and everybody is welcome to join in.
“There are a lot of women who maybe have suffered with depression or anxiety and things like that and not got out much in recent years and maybe don’t have a lot of friends etc.
“Therefore the group is giving them and me a new lease on life, as members discuss this every day on the group, saying how much a difference it has made to them!
“Some events over 70 women have turned up. The event consists of things like hikes, walks, trips away, roller discos, craft nights, zip lining and wild swimming. It is basically an outdoor and adventure women’s group at its core.