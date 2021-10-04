Man, 76, dies following collision in Wigan
A man has died from injuries he sustained when his car collided with a tree in Wigan.
Police were called around 8am on Thursday, September 30, to Rose Avenue, Wigan, following a report of a collision.
Enquiries have since established a black Renault Captur S had been travelling along Rose Avenue before leaving the carriageway and colliding with a tree.
The driver - a 76-year-old man - was taken to hospital but despite the best efforts of medical staff has since sadly died as a result of his injuries.
No arrests have been made.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are currently appealing for anyone with information or footage to come forward and assist police with their enquiries.
Anyone with information, CCTV or dash-cam footage is encouraged to contact Road Policing Lead Investigator, PC John Harrison-Gough, on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident 588 of 30/09/21.
Alternatively, details can be passed via our LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk or via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
