Director of MAC Construction, Billy Aspey, completed an epic journey to the Everest base camp, for Wigan Youth Zone’s Ten For The Next Gen Campaign.

As a passionate supporter of theyouth organisation, he decided to take on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure to help WYZ continue vital work with young people in the borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy started his trek on March 25 and reached base camp 10 days later after walking through some of the world's most stunning and challenging landscapes.

Billy Aspey at Mount Everest's base camp

He faced high altitudes, freezing temperatures, steep slopes and rocky trails but never gave up on his goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was accompanied by a team of experienced guides and porters who helped him along the way and ensured his safety and comfort.

Billy Aspey, said: "It was an amazing experience, and I'm so proud of what we have achieved.

Billy Aspey presents cheque to WYZ

"It was hard work but also very rewarding. I saw some incredible sights and met some wonderful people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm so grateful for all the support from my family, friends and colleagues, who sponsored and cheered me on.

"I'm also delighted that we have raised so much money for Wigan Youth Zone, which is a cause very close to my heart.

"They do an incredible job of supporting young people in our community and giving them opportunities to grow and thrive.

"I hope MAC Constructions’ donation will make a difference and help them continue their fantastic work."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Youth Zone is running its Ten For The Next Gen campaign, which aims to raise extra funds to secure its future and ensure it can deliver high-quality services for the next generation of young people.

Lynsey Heyes, head of fund-raising at Wigan Youth Zone, said: "We are blown away by Billy’s incredible achievement and generosity.

"He is a true inspiration and a great ambassador for our charity.

"We can't thank him and the team at MAC Construction enough for taking on this challenge and raising such a fantastic amount of money for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their donation will make a huge difference in the lives of thousands of young people in Wigan who rely on our services.