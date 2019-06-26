Man dies after car crashes into building in Wigan

A man has died following a crash in Wigan.



Shortly after 9.20pm on Sunday. a silver Nissan Micra collided with a building on Pottery Road.

The driver, a 28-year-old man, was taken to hospital where, yesterday, he died from his injuries.

No other vehicles were involved.

PC Mark Ratcliffe, from GMPs Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are with his family at this tragic time.

"They are being supported by specialist officers while we continue to investigate the circumstances of the collision.

“We are appealing for witnesses who saw the silver Nissan Micra and anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the vehicle to come forward.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting reference 2376 of 23/06/19 or anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.