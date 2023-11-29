The family of one of the men who died after getting into difficulty in a Wigan canal have paid tribute to him.

There was a huge emergency services presence at the scene of the tragedy which unfolded beside the Leeds and Liverpool Canal off Crankwood Road in Abram shortly after 2pm on Tuesday (November 28) following reports for concerns for welfare.

The two men were pulled from the water and rushed to hospital after fire crews were called to assist police including a tactical response unit and a specialist boat unit.

Life-saving intervention was conducted by medical staff however, tragically, both victims later passed away in hospital.

Aaron Ritchie

One of the men has been identified as 49-year-old Aaron Ritchie.

The next of kin of Aaron’s carer, a 60-year-old man, have been informed of his death.

Their deaths are not being treated as suspicious and police are continuing to establish the circumstances behind their deaths.

A scene remains in place at the canal.

Paying tribute to Aaron, his family said: “It's come as a complete shock to us as a family surrounding the tragic accident of what happened on Tuesday afternoon.

"Aaron was a loveable character who made a big impression on everyone who knew him.

“Aaron had special needs and he loved the outdoor life and as long as he had his puzzles, laces and spinning tops he was happy.

"Aaron is surely going to be missed by us as a family.”