Man taken to hospital after blade attack on Wigan estate

A man has been taken to hospital after an attack with a blade on a Wigan estate.



Emergency services were called to Kendrick Place in Scholes following reports a man had been stabbed.

Kendrick Place, Scholes. Picture Google

They found the victim, who is in his 40s, had been approached by three men and assaulted.

He was taken to hospital with cuts to his face, neck and hand. His condition is described as not life-threatening and he is stable.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 0161 856 7957 quoting incident reference 0621 of 21/05/19.

Alternatively, information can be supplied anonymously using the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.