Mayor of Wigan listens to presentations by winners of public speaking competition
The Mayor of Wigan congratulated the young winners of a public speaking competition as he handed over their prize.
Wigan Rotary Club’s Junior Speaks contest was set up in 2008 to encourage youngsters to feel confident when speaking in front of an audience.
Coun Kevin Anderson listened to presentations by the winning pupils from St Wilfrid's C of E Primary Academy, Standish, and runners-up from St Mary and St John's RC Primary School, pictured right, during a visit to Wigan Town Hall.
