The mayor’s charity appeal has raised more than £20,000 for a Wigan organisation.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During Coun Marie Morgan’s year as mayor, the charity appeal raised £26,014.75 for Daffodils Dreams, which works to ensure no child goes without essentials or misses out on experiences that build memorable childhoods.

Along with the charity committee, Coun Morgan and her consort, her husband Coun Clive Morgan, hosted a series of events throughout the year and collected proceeds for the organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Morgan said: “It was an honour and a great privilege to be Mayor of Wigan borough. It was also my pleasure to work with the mayor’s charity committee, Maureen and the team of volunteers at Daffodils Dreams.

Coun Marie Morgan presenting Daffodils Dreams with the cheque

"When starting on our fund-raising journey back in May 2022, our ambition was for Daffodils Dreams to source and secure new premises and to purchase a vehicle.

"I’m proud to say, working together as a team, we achieved this goal, and moving forward I am pleased to say Daffodils Dreams continues to go from strength to strength."

Some of the money raised was put towards buying a new van, which will be used in many different ways to help families in need, including to collect donations and take people on trips.

The Lathums' Alex Moore and Scott Concepcion with Noreen Bond and Maureen Holcroft, from Daffodils Dreams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Moore and Scott Concepcion, from chart-topping band The Lathums, celebrated the arrival of the van during a visit to the boutique.

Maureen Holcroft, who runs Daffodils Dreams, said "We are profoundly grateful to Coun Marie Morgan and the mayor's charity committee for selecting us as the Mayor of Wigan's charity during this past year.

"With their unwavering support and the incredible generosity of our community, they raised £26,000, enabling us to secure new premises and a much-needed van.

"These achievements have paved the way for a new initiative aimed at enhancing the lives of the most vulnerable children in our borough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to everyone who made this possible. Together, we are making a positive impact on the future of our community."