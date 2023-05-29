Departing mayor provides new wheels for organisation helping Wigan families

Along with the charity committee, Coun Morgan and her consort, her husband Coun Clive Morgan, hosted a series of events throughout the year and collected proceeds for the organisation.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan in the new van with consort Coun Clive Morgan and the team at Daffodils Dreams

Now, in one of her final acts as mayor before she stepped down on Wednesday, she has used the money to buy a van for Daffodils Dreams.

It will be used in many different ways to help families in need, including to collect donations and take people on trips.

She visited the Daffodils Dreams boutique in Wigan town centre to hand over the keys to its founder Maureen Holcroft.

Coun Morgan said: “As mayor of Wigan borough, it has been a pleasure to work with the mayor’s charity committee, Maureen and the volunteers, raising funds for Daffodils Dreams.

Mayor of Wigan Coun Marie Morgan and consort Coun Clive Morgan hand over the van to Maureen Holcroft, founder of Daffodils Dreams

"We are all delighted that the funds raised have enabled Daffodils Dreams to purchase a van. The charity logos on the van look fantastic.

“This van will help Maureen and the team continue the great work they do for children and families across the borough. It was great to be part of the celebration when the van was officially launched.”

Maureen said she was “thrilled” that Coun Morgan chose to support Daffodils Dreams during her year in office and thanked both the mayor and her charity committee for their support.

She set up Daffodils Dreams to make a difference for struggling young people and their families, from providing them with essential items to “positive life experiences” like days out and prom clothes.

The Lathums' Alex Moore and Scott Concepcion with Noreen Bond and Maureen Holcroft, from Daffodils Dreams, and the new van

Maureen said: “Wow, what a year it has been. The mayor's committee organised many events over the last 12 months. The highlight of the year for me was the mayor's ball at Kilhey Court. It was a fantastic night enjoyed by all who attended.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed being part of and working alongside the mayor's charity committee and would like to thank them all for the hard work and dedication in raising our profile and lots of funds for Daffodils Dreams.

“After a meeting with madam mayor and the mayor's committee our aims for the next 12 months were discussed. It was decided that the funds raised would provide a van and short breaks for the families we serve.

“Today is such a proud moment for me and the team. We are over the moon with our van, especially the signage designed by Lee Backhouse and work done by Wigan Council Sign Shop. The van has enabled us to collect donations, drop off items at various locations and will enable us to offer transport for the families who will go on the short break holidays we are proposing.

"I would like to wish Councillor Kevin Anderson good luck and hope his year is as successful as Mayor Morgan’s has been.”