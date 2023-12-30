MBE for founder of Wigan charity for her work to improve mental health
Carrie Byrom, who is the director of Stable Lives in Parbold, has been awarded an MBE for services to mental health and the community in north-west England.
The charity supports people who are impacted by mental health challenges and those in crisis.
It provides a calm, safe place where people can go to mentally rest, relax and reconnect with society and family life by using horses and land-based activities to improve confidence, self-esteem and self-worth.
Despite on-going health challenges, Carrie continues to put others before herself, working tirelessly to the benefit of those around her.
Carrie, a former international event rider, said she was “really touched” by the nomination and has no idea who put her forward for the award.
She said: “I was shocked and really touched when I found out. I received a letter in the post, came back in after work and it was there.
"You don’t expect things like that at all, you just go about your business and do your job.
"I see it very much as a team thing and not being able to tell them was one of the hardest things.
“It made me incredibly emotional and proud, as the work that I have been recognised for has grown from times in my life where I thought there was no future.
"I'm not a particularly special person. I just used hope and faith to face challenging times.
"I now have the pleasure of working with an amazing team at Stable Lives, providing a safe place for others to do the same."
Chris Lawson, chairman of trustees at Stable Lives, said: "We are delighted that Carrie has been awarded an MBE. She is an inspiration to all whom she meets.
"Stable Lives is supporting people in their darkest moments – transforming and saving lives.
"Carrie's commitment to providing hope and faith to those in challenging situations is truly admirable; her care, love, kindness and her unwavering commitment to those in need makes her a beacon of inspiration.”