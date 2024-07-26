Medals revealed as countdown continues to 12th annual Wigan 10k and family mile

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The medals have been revealed for this year’s Wigan 10k and family mile, as entries continue to pour in.

The countdown is now on to the 12th annual event on Sunday, September 1 and many participants will already be putting in the miles in training.

The popular 10km race returns at 10am, starting and finishing at Mesnes Park, followed by a family mile at 12.30pm.

Organising charity Joining Jack has now revealed the prizes on offer when runners and walkers cross the finish line.

The medal for the Wigan 10k 2024

Designed by event partner ADM Custom Clothing, the 10k medal features the newly-named The Brick Community Stadium.

Participants will run or walk around the stadium during the race, including a 100-strong team from its namesake, Wigan and Leigh homelessness charity The Brick.

The medal for the family mile will feature the family at the heart of Joining Jack – former Wigan Warriors player Andy Johnson and his wife Alex, who set up the charity, along with their sons Jack and James and dog Millie.

The medal for the family mile at the Wigan 10k 2024

Entries have been pouring in for the races, with more than 2,000 people already signed up for the 10k, the highest number in recent years.

Anyone wishing to take part is urged to sign up, as while registration officially closes at midnight on Thursday, August 29, places may sell out before then.

The 10k race starts at Mesnes Park and heads along Park Road and Woodhouse Lane to The Brick Community Stadium, before heading back to the park.

Supporters usually line the streets to cheer on runners and walkers of all abilities as they take on the course.

The event raises money for Joining Jack, which funds research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, but people can also raise money for other causes close to their hearts.

Registration costs £26 (£24 for affiliated runners) for the 10k and £5 for the family mile. Parents, grandparents and other carers can take part in the family mile for free if accompanying a child but will not receive a medal.

To take part or find out more, go to www.wigan10k.co.uk.