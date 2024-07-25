Wigan charity holds sponsored walk across the borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
They can even enlist the help of their four-legged friends as they raise money for a good cause.
Bryonie Shaw, chief executive of Age UK Wigan Borough, trustee Bernadette Ashcroft and Kim Beardsmore, publicity and fund-raising manager, walked eight miles from Wigan to Leigh with their dogs last year.
They raised £300 for Age UK Wigan Borough, which supports older people in a variety of ways and helps them to remain in their own homes.
They are repeating the walk on Saturday, September 28, but this time they are inviting members of the public to join them.
The event has been named Paws for the Cause and is open to all walkers, whether they are accompanied by dogs or not.
It is being held ahead of International Day of Older People, which falls on Tuesday, October 1 and recognises the contribution made by older people.
Kim said: “Our sponsored walk on September 28 is a great opportunity to get involved with our charity and raise awareness of the International Day of Older People.
"We are starting our walk from the Postcode Coffee House in Wigan, enjoying a scenic walk along the canal, and finishing at The Hide Coffee House in Pennington Flash. Our eight-mile journey welcomes all walkers, with or without dogs.
"We aim to fund-raise to further tackle issues such as loneliness and social isolation by making connections through our activities.”
To register or find out more, go to Age UK Wigan Borough’s website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.