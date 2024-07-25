Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wigan charity staff are encouraging people to follow in their footsteps by taking part in a sponsored walk.

They can even enlist the help of their four-legged friends as they raise money for a good cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They raised £300 for Age UK Wigan Borough, which supports older people in a variety of ways and helps them to remain in their own homes.

Bryonie Shaw, Kim Beardsmore and Bernardette Ashcroft reach Leigh to complete their sponsored dog walk last year

They are repeating the walk on Saturday, September 28, but this time they are inviting members of the public to join them.

The event has been named Paws for the Cause and is open to all walkers, whether they are accompanied by dogs or not.

It is being held ahead of International Day of Older People, which falls on Tuesday, October 1 and recognises the contribution made by older people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim said: “Our sponsored walk on September 28 is a great opportunity to get involved with our charity and raise awareness of the International Day of Older People.

"We are starting our walk from the Postcode Coffee House in Wigan, enjoying a scenic walk along the canal, and finishing at The Hide Coffee House in Pennington Flash. Our eight-mile journey welcomes all walkers, with or without dogs.

"We aim to fund-raise to further tackle issues such as loneliness and social isolation by making connections through our activities.”