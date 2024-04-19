Mediation charity brings Vegas to Wigan for latest fund-raiser

A Wigan charity that promotes happy family life through mediation has teamed up with a local business to bring Vegas to the borough.
By Sian Jones
Published 19th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Businessman Tony Callaghan and his Team at Little Fifteen’s will be hosting an Evening with Elvis on Thursday April 25 from 7pm to help raise funds for TalkFIRST.

TalkFirst, based in Ince, launched in 2013 and works across the borough to support families struggling with conflict and communication issues.

It is the latest fund-raiser for TalkFIRST
Key aspects of its work are Tou-Can projects which support parents on a one-to-one basis with a range of issues, and Building Better Relationships.

Accredited with the Family Mediation Council, staff work to help those separated and separating families who need to negotiate issues around co-parenting, children and their property and finance issues.

CEO Tracy Sheppard said “We are delighted to be working with Tony and his team and very excited to bring The Elvis Experience to Wigan”.

The organisation say it will be an evening of great music with Lance Crooks as Elvis accompanied by food courtesy of Little Fifteen’s

The evening will be rounded off with a Charity Auction offering an opportunity to bid on some unique lots.

For tickets you can Call Little Fifteen on 01942 824607,call or email TalkFIRST on 01942 243620 or [email protected].

They are also available online at Eventbrite.

