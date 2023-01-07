Mind you it took the tot a while to arrive: his mum Emily Owen was in labour for 30 hours before his entry into the world just 72 minutes after the Big Ben bongs.

Theodore Charles Christopher Miller’s due date had been January 3, but when scans showed that he was already a big lad, Emily was booked into Wigan Infirmary to be induced on December 30.

The process began in the afternoon and the mum-to-be experienced her first contraction at 7pm.

Baby Theodore Charles Christopher Miller is thought to be the first baby born in Wigan in 2023, born New Year's Day 2023 at 1.12am, weighing 8lb 12oz, to proud parents Emily Owen and Connor Miller

But it would be the following year before she and equally anxious dad Connor Miller first made their son’s acquaintance following an emergency caesarian section.

Weighing in at 8lb 12oz, Theo was born at 1.12am on January 1: the first Wigan baby of the year.

Mum and baby were kept in hospital for a couple of days to recuperate but on January 3 immediately moved into a new Wigan house, the couple having previously been staying with Emily's parents.

Emily said: “It’s been an exciting and overwhelming start to the year, what with becoming a mum for the first time and moving home too.

"It’s also a bit special that Theordore was the first Wigan baby to be born in 2023. All the medical staff at Wigan Infirmary were so helpful, friendly and encouraging too.”

Everyone has remarked on Theo’s thick mop of dark hair. But with his dad being a barber, there are no worries about first haircuts!

