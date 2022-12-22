The Greater Manchester Lieutenancy was delighted to nominate Terry and Pat Daly from The Bridgers community group, based in Howe Bridge, to attend the Royal Carols, Together at Christmas service.

The service was hosted by HRH The Princess of Wales and attended by Their Majesties The King and The Queen Consort, HRH The Prince of Wales, and other Members of the Royal Family.

Terry and Pat Daly Westminster Abbey

During the service, Prince William read an extract from Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas Message 2012. His Royal Highness said: “At Christmas I am always struck by how the spirit of togetherness lies also at the heart of the Christmas story. A young mother and a dutiful father with their baby were joined by poor shepherds and visitors from afar.

"They came with their gifts to worship the Christ child. From that day on he has inspired people to commit themselves to the best interests of others.”

The service also recognised the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and highlighted the remarkable impact that coming together to support others can have for us all. It was in this spirit that Terry and Pat were invited as a thank-you for their incredible community work. Terry and Pat described the experience as “magical”.

Despite arriving home at midnight the following day they hosted a Dementia Friends Christmas party for 55 people where The Bridgers received a standing ovation for their amazing community service.

