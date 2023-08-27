Chris Marlin tragically died just days before his 59th birthday in April, after suffering an abnormal aortic aneurysm. He had resettled in Wigan from his home in the Cardiff area a few years previously and was a well-known figure on the local music scene, attending many gigs around the town.

The fundraiser has successfully raised enough to install a bench and plaque in his memory in Wigan town centre. The fundraising campaign was set up by Chris’s friend Jayne Pilkington, who said: “He was friends with so many people and he became like a brother to me.

Chris Marlin was a well-known figure around Wigan

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He moved to Wigan to make a fresh start after the end of his marriage.

“He loved his music. His passion was punk and ska, and he would go to punk gigs at The Boulevard and the John Bull, and also support the local music gigs.

“Chris had a style all of his own and would often be asked if he was part of a band with his trademark pork pie hat, Doc Martins, sleeveless shirts or band t-shirts and the tartan pants - he certainly stood out amongst the crowd.

"I feel truly lost knowing he was always a message away from a chat and a drink at the weekend and the town just doesn't feel the same without him.”